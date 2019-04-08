The Mayborn Museum hosts a Spring Miniature Garden Workshop Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.
Learn the art of designing miniature container gardens and leave with a creation of your own. Seating is limited to first 25 participants.
Workshop fee is $15 for non-members and $10 for museum members.
Museum admission is not included. This workshop is limited to those 18 and older.
Call 710-1733 for more information.
Bosque Chorale
Bosque Chorale’s spring concert, “Masterpieces,” will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Frazier Performance Hall in the Bosque Art Center, 215 College Hill Drive in Clifton.
The concert will featuring the music of Beethoven, Handel, Wagner, Gounod and Durufle.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students.
For more information, call 675-3724.
MCC enrollment
Registration for McLennan Community College’s summer and fall semesters will open Monday. Fall registration continues through Aug. 24, and classes start Aug. 26.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by May 15. Minimester classes meet May 16-31 and cover a full semester’s work in about three weeks.
Summer I registration continues through June 1, and classes start June 3.
Summer II registration continues through July 9, and classes start July 10.
Current MCC students can register through WebAdvisor at mclennan.edu. New students should visit mclennan.edu/BeAHighlander.
For more information, call 299-8622.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
McLennan County Master Gardener Dolores Guest will present a program titled “Organic Micro Greens.”
For more information, call 772-4484.
Neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association presents, “Planning, Development and Special Districts” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library.
Guest speaker is Clint Peters of the Waco Planning Department.
Kiwanis Seniors
John Bray is the guest at this week’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 313-8020.