The 2019 Brazos Nights concert series will open Friday night at Indian Spring Park with Booker T. Jones and the MG’s plus Cedric Burnside.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., Cedric Burnside will perform at 7:30, and Booker T. Jones will perform at 9.

The event is free to the public.

Blood drive

Bosqueville Independent School District, 7636 Rock Creek Road, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

Democratic Women

Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller will speak.

Miniature golf

The Waco Founder Lions Club will have a miniature golf tournament Saturday at Waco Lions Park, with proceeds going to the club’s Project for Charity.

Tee time is 6 p.m., and check-in and on-site registration start at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 776-5341.

Veterans breakfast

The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake breakfast for Robinson-area veterans and spouse or a guest from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park Pavilion, 201 Peplow Drive in Robinson.

Reservations are helpful but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders at 881-1821.

Elk VFD burgers

The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will have its 20th annual Burgers and Bunnies Easter Event with a community Easter egg hunt Saturday.

Lunch, consisting of hamburgers and all the fixings, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The egg hunt will start at 1 p.m.

China Spring crafts

China Spring Band Boosters will have a China Spring Cougar Band Craft and Specialty Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at China Spring High School, 7301 North River Crossing.

Cost is $3 to attend.

More than 50 booths with crafts and boutique and specialty items will be featured. The event is a fundraiser for the school band and is open to the public.

For more information, call 230-3487.

Easter egg hunt

Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center, 300 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

There will be pony rides and free ice cream while it lasts.

For more information, call 750-8684.

