The Waco Early Bird Toastmaster group is celebrating its 50th year in Waco as a Toastmasters Club with an open house from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Association of General Contractors office, 4500 W. Waco Drive.
Breakfast will be served, and prospective new members are invited to attend. For more information, call Randy Hickerson at 855-4409.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will present its Rotary Club Youth Citizenship Awards during its meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
The awards are co-sponsored by the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Movie Monday screening
Baylor’s Movie Mondays will host a screening of “Modern Day Miracles,” a documentary about doctors, nurses, custodial staff and spiritual staff restoring broken bodies. The screening will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Free tickets can be picked up at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
HOT Airshow
The Heart of Texas Airshow will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Texas State Technical College airport, 3801 Campus Drive.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the all-new F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Army Special Operations Black Daggers Parachute Team will take part.
Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.
For more information, call 303-862-2869.
Giveaway event
The Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway will be Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Tickets will be given away for a drawing for an Easter food basket. Drawing will be held Friday, and the winner will be notified.
For more information, call 227-4134.
Special districts program
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will present a program titled “Planning, Development and Special Districts” at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
City of Waco planning director Clint Peters will be the guest speaker.