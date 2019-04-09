The ninth annual Spring Onto Summer Food Drive is Saturday.
All area Walmart locations, Sam’s Club in Bellmead, Brookshire’s Food Store in Robinson and the Brookshire Brothers store in Lorena are designated drop-off locations.
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Caritas of Waco food pantries will receive food donated in the drive.
It is designed to help local food pantries better meet the increased demand for supplemental food that is expected during the summer, a time when there is also a decrease in food and monetary donations to these organizations.
Volunteers will be handing out lists of needed food items and encouraging shoppers to buy the items while in the store and to place the food in specially marked containers before leaving.
For more information, call 722-9517.
‘Coco’ screening, discussion
The Community Race Relations Coalition and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a dinner-and-a-movie event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the chamber, 915 La Salle Ave.
Dinner is provided by the coalition board. The film “Coco” will be screened, followed by a discussion.
The event is free, but reservations are required. For information, call 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The meeting is open to the public.
Lauren Sides will present a program about her project in Italy and efforts to reconstruct the use of landscape by the Etruscan inhabitants. She will also be discussing the medieval period and social structure.
Youth Connection conference
The 23rd annual Youth Connection professional conference, “Moving Forward: Effective Ways to Impact Others” will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the McLennan Community College Conference Center.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. and costs $75, which includes lunch and program materials. A special $20 college student rate is available with current ID.
Continuing education credits will be available for an additional $10. The conference is approved for social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists and other groups that will accept conference credits.
For more information, call 202-8480 or email Carolyn.Nichols1@BSWHealth.org.