The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is sponsoring the 135th annual Sertoma Kite Festival May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road near Speegleville Park.
Activities include live music, vendors, food for purchase, raffle, prize wheel, hula hoop contests, candy drops, games, jump houses, faceprinting and more.
The event is free. For more information, call 776-0947.
Choral Society
The Central Texas Choral Society will present Mozart’s Requiem on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 808 N. Hewitt Drive.
The local community chorus will be joined by the Midway High School Chamber Singers and String Orchestra as well as wind players from the community. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at centraltexaschoralsociety.org, or from one of the members.
Call 717-4736 for more information.
Friends of Peace
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Poppa Rollos Pizza.
The film details the steps Pittsburgh and other cities have taken to battle anthropogenic climate change.
The event is free and includes a pasta and salad buffet.
Audubon Society
The Central Texas Audubon Society meets Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
There will be meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7. Speaker will be Gil Eckrich, a retired U.S. Army outreach coordinator and Fort Hood field biologist from Bell County.
Kiwanis Seniors
Emily Christian, educator at Crestview Church of Christ, is the speaker at Wednesday’s meeting of Kiwanis Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for meeting or membership information.
McLennan GOP
Nathan Hecht, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, is the keynote speaker at the McLennan County Republican Club Thursday.
The luncheon begins at 11:45 in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. Lunch is $15.
Blood drive
Reicher Catholic High School is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2102 N. 23rd St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact John Ryan at 752-8349.