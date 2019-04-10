The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host a Spring Miniature Garden Workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Participants can learn the art of designing miniature container gardens and leave with a creation of their own. Seating is limited to first 25 participants required to be 18 or older.
Workshop fee is $15 for non-members and $10 for museum members. Museum admission is not included.
For more information, call 710-1733.
Food drive
The ninth annual Spring Onto Summer Food Drive is Saturday.
All area Walmart locations, Sam’s Club in Bellmead, Brookshire’s Food Store in Robinson and the Brookshire Brothers store in Lorena are designated drop-off locations.
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Caritas of Waco food pantries will receive food donated in the drive.
The drive is designed to help local food pantries better meet increased demand for food that is expected during the summer, a time when there is also a decrease in food and monetary donations to these organizations.
For more information, call 722-9517.
Parkinson’s program
Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregiver’s Support Group will present a program on Duopa treatment at 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 776-8778.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. The meeting is open to the public.
Lauren Sides will present a program about her project in Italy and efforts to reconstruct the use of landscape by the Etruscan inhabitants. She will also be discussing the medieval period and social structure.
‘Legacy Story’ contest deadline
The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their story of who has most impacted their life, important lessons they’ve learned, or the story of a life-changing experience. The submission deadline is Friday.
All seniors age 65 and better are invited to enter the free contest. Winners will be announced during a Legacies Tea event May 4 at the Harrison Senior Center in Waco.
For more information, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.