The Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District are sponsor the 2019 Healthy Soul Food Cooking Demonstration and Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
The event will feature local chefs Sheri Raleigh-Yearby, Delsia Contreras and Natasha Young Jorman creating healthy versions of soul food classics.
For more information, call the health district at 750-5450.
Brazos Button Club
The Brazos Button Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Church of Christ, 907 Hogan Lane.
A special button expert, Freda Knight, will present a program on “Brooks Buttons.” Brooks Buttons are small hand-painted buttons. They were painted by a polio victim and his wife who lived in England and there is an interesting connection to the royal family.
Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Marlene Tucker at 817-313-0042 or mleetea@hot.com.
Bunny Bunch
Proceeds from a Bunny Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road, will benefit VOICE, a nonprofit that serves children and families in the area.
The family event will include a style show, children’s activities and photos with Bonnie the Bunny.
Tickets are $30 for children and adults and are available at voiceinc.org or by emailing Cheryl Allen at callen@voiceinc.org.
WCT summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual summer performing arts camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and April 14 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp is appropriate for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp, which starts June 3 and continues throughout the month, features instruction in acting, music, dance and art. Children will perform two musicals: “Annie” and “Frozen.”
For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 29 at 4323 W. Waco Drive.
Sale dates are May 3-5 with a preview party May 2. For information, call 753-5166.