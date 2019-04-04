The Woodway Wine Tour will be 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include samples of wines from local wineries, craft beers and live music.

Tickets are $40 per person and are only available to adults 21 or older.

For more information, call 399-9204.

Westphalia fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.

Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.

St. Joseph fish fry

St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.

St. Philip fish fry

The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, are hosting a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5-7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.

Take out or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.

Baylor dance benefits Venezuela

The Latino Pre-Health Student Association at Baylor University will have a “dance-a-thon,” titled Bailando para Venezuela, starting at 7 p.m. Friday in Russell Gym at Baylor, 209 Speight Ave.

Entry is $5. All proceeds will benefit Venezuela.

For more information, call 956-802-4476.

Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway

The Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway will be Friday at 1100 Hood St.

Tickets will be given away for a drawing for an Easter food basket. The drawing will be held Friday, and the winner will be notified.

For more information, call 227-4134.

Knights of Columbus fish fry

The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. each of the next two Fridays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5515 Sanger Ave.

A plate of fried fish, french fries and hush puppies, along with iced tea or lemonade, costs $9. A variety of homemade desserts will also be available for $1 each.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Recommended for you