The Woodway Wine Tour will be 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include samples of wines from local wineries, craft beers and live music.
Tickets are $40 per person and are only available to adults 21 or older.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Westphalia fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
St. Joseph fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
St. Philip fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, are hosting a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5-7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.
Take out or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.
Baylor dance benefits Venezuela
The Latino Pre-Health Student Association at Baylor University will have a “dance-a-thon,” titled Bailando para Venezuela, starting at 7 p.m. Friday in Russell Gym at Baylor, 209 Speight Ave.
Entry is $5. All proceeds will benefit Venezuela.
For more information, call 956-802-4476.
Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway
The Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway will be Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Tickets will be given away for a drawing for an Easter food basket. The drawing will be held Friday, and the winner will be notified.
For more information, call 227-4134.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. each of the next two Fridays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5515 Sanger Ave.
A plate of fried fish, french fries and hush puppies, along with iced tea or lemonade, costs $9. A variety of homemade desserts will also be available for $1 each.