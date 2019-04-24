The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will have its seventh annual Saturday in the Park wine and cheese event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will feature a tasting of wine from local wineries, foods made in Central Texas, live music by The Playing Ages and The Brazos Brothers, as well as a bounce house and train rides. Admission is free, and wine-tasting tickets will be for sale at the entrance.
For more information, contact Brad Wetzel at 709-9703 or bradwetzel@gmail.com.
Preservation week
Presenters from Baylor University’s Texas Collection and Special Collections and the Central Texas Genealogy Center will host a preservation week program from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. It is free and open to the public.
The event will feature instruction on how to preserve prized family recipes and cookbooks for future generations and discussion of how memories are made around food.
For more information, call 750-5945 or visit ctgs.org.
Mission Waco 5K
Mission Waco/Mission World will host the annual Baylor ATO Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.
Entry fee is $15 in advance or $20 on race day. All proceeds benefit Mission Waco.
For more information, call 753-4900.
It’s Time Africa
It’s Time Africa will have a launch party from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
The event, held in partnership with Baylor University’s African Student Association, aims to highlight the richness and diversity of cultures across the African continent. It will include performances from the association’s dance troupe, members showcasing their own African country’s culture, a variety of food prepared and served, and African arts and crafts for purchase and silent auction.
All proceeds will go to the organization’s first school renovation project in Accra Village, Ghana.
For more information, call 727-776-3520.