The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake breakfast for Robinson-area veterans and spouse or a guest from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park Pavilion, 201 Peplow Drive in Robinson.
Reservations are helpful but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders at 881-1821.
Democratic women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller will speak.
For more information, call 715-1923.
Youth conference
Youth Connection Inc. will host “Making Choices — Youth Conference,” with speaker Craig J. Boykin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the University High School Gymnasium, 3201 S. New Road.
This event is sponsored by Waco ISD, but all McLennan County Schools are invited and encouraged to bring students in Fifth through 12th grades to the event.
Cost is $5 per student for the first 100 students, then $2.50 per student after the first 100 students. Cost includes lunch.
China Spring crafts
China Spring Band Boosters will have a China Spring Cougar Band Craft and Specialty Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at China Spring High School, 7301 North River Crossing.
Cost is $3 to attend.
More than 50 booths with crafts and boutique and specialty items will be featured. The event is a fundraiser for the school band and is open to the public.
For more information, call 230-3487.
Hill Co. plant sale
Hill County Master Gardeners will have their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 1180 S. Waco St. in Hillsboro. The sale will end early if plants are sold out.
Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and help with selections. There will also be displays and demonstrations.
Admission is free. For more information, call 582-4021.
Easter egg hunt
Bledsoe Miller Recreation Center, 300 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be pony rides and free ice cream while it lasts.
For more information, call 750-8684.