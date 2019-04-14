The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
A formal public hearing, continued from the board’s Feb. 21 meeting, will be conducted regarding support for commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street.
The MPO Policy Board Subcommittee on Connected and Automated Vehicles will also meet at 1 p.m., immediately before the Policy Board meeting at the same location.
Lunch-speaker program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will have a lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.
After lunch, Mona Dunkin, faculty member of The William Glasser Institute and owner of Solution Principles, will present a program titled “Telling Your Story — Leaving a Written Legacy.”
Seating is limited, so reservations are required by calling 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Homespun Quilters
Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Carol Morrissey will present a program on thread painting. Part 1 of tube piecing technique will be given at 5:30 p.m.
Waco NAACP
The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Knox Center at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
This month’s topic will be the activities of the state legislature.
H.O.T. Spinners
The H.O.T. Spinners and Weavers will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the back conference room of the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
April’s class will be on proper use of a Turkish spindle. Participants who have a Turkish spindle should bring it. The class is free and open to the public.
Waco Rotary Club
Former Baylor University President Ken Starr will be the featured speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.