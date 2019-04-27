The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2019-20 academic year scholarships from May 1 to midnight May 15 through mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships.
The MCC Foundation manages more than 300 scholarship funds and makes awards based on merit, need, academic major, high school, employer and many more criteria. Students who have already received an MCC Foundation scholarship for 2019-20 are not eligible for additional funds, but those who were not selected may reapply.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Blood drive
McLennan Community College will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1400 College Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Nikki Popko at 299-8685.
TSTC Families Day
Texas State Technical College will have Families Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco campus.
Visitors can tour programs and talk to representatives about the admissions process, financial aid, housing and other topics. Instructors will be on hand to talk to visitors about technical programs.
For more information, visit tstc.edu.
Czech classes
The McLennan Hill Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas is offering free Czech conversation classes to anyone interested in keeping their Czech language skills active or learning Czech.
The group will meet weekly at a location and time to be determined. The class will mostly focus on verbal skills with some grammar. Deadline to sign up is Wednesday.
For more information, email janamriley@gmail.com.
Sunday walk
Waco Walks will host a walk at organized by the Central Texas Artists Collaborative at 2 p.m. Sunday starting from the new kinetic tornado sculptures near the corner of Austin Avenue and Fourth Street.
The free walk will provide historical context for artists who are planning to participate in the annual Ekphrasis art exhibit planned for later this year.