Bosqueville United Methodist, Bosqueville Baptist and Greater Bosqueville Baptist churches will present a Community Easter Sunrise Service starting at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Bosqueville Cemetery, Rock Creek Road and Lawhon Lane.
After the service, Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road directly across from the cemetery, will host a Community Easter Breakfast, then celebrate a “Flowering of the Cross” service at 10 a.m.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices, the Cobbs Recycling Center, landfill and all branches of the Waco-McLennan County Library system will be closed Friday.
Waco Transit will run regular routes Friday and Saturday. The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain open for the weekend.
Free reusable bags
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will have its sixth Annual Earth Day Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
The bags are free.
Cemetery meeting
The Concord Cemetery Association meets at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Parks Family Buffet-Rancho Grande Family Restaurant, 4318 Bellmead Drive.
Anyone with family buried in the cemetery is welcome to come and participate. For more information, call Norma Jean Bound 822-1276.
Feast of Caring
Caritas of Waco is partnering with multiple restaurants and caterers for its fundraiser, The Feast of Caring, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a Soup Cook-Off with new restaurants and past participants, and will include silent and audible auctions with a range of items. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Waco.
A “Souper Spoons” game will let participants pay $10 for a chance to win gift cards ranging from $10 to $125.
Tickets for the Feast of Caring are $35 and available at caritas-waco.org or by calling Ann Owen at 753-4593, ext. 213.