Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other medical-related sharps will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at 299-8316.
Literacy Coalition meets
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet Wednesday at the Friends for Life building, 5000 Lakewood Drive.
Inez Russell, executive director of Friends for Life, will give a presentation, which will be followed by a tour of the Friends for Life facility.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information, call or text 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Sports talk with race relations group
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations accepted. The program to follow will be a panel discussion on “Creating Unity Through Sports.”
The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Mission Waco 5K race
Mission Waco/Mission World will host the annual Baylor ATO Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.
Entry fee is $15 in advance or $20 on race day. All proceeds benefit Mission Waco/Mission World.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Golf tournament benefits MDA
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host a golf tournament to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a tee time of 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Waco Golf Club.
Entry fee is $85 per person.
For more information, call 214-0999 or email marcelasanders78@yahoo.com.