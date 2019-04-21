The Historic Waco Foundation and McLennan County Historical Commission will present a lecture, “A Photographer’s Perspective of Waco: Gildersleeve and His Photographs,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The lecture features Geoff Hunt and John Wilson, co-authors of the book “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer” as they delve into the history of Fred Gildersleeve and his legacy. After the presentation, there will be a panel discussion with the authors and Lee Lockwood archivist Sam Moody.
This lecture is free to the public. For more information, call 753-5166.
DAR meeting
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Bob Anne Senter, a Waco book reviewer and coordinator of special programs at Baylor University, will present the program “Hidden Figures.”
For more information, call 315-2225.
Benefit gala
Jesus Said Love will have a Wild Torch 2019 benefit gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 11th Street in downtown Waco. It will include the telling of the organization’s origins through visual and performing arts.
Depending on sponsorship level, guests will receive a sponsor dinner at Milo All Day, reserved VIP access to stage area and access to a gathering at Balcones Distillery, among other perks. Guests can buy tickets and learn more about sponsorships at wildtorch.com. For more information, call 214-458-1048.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will have program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Mary Roddy’s live webinar “Writing Their Story When they Left No Story,” will highlight techniques for using genealogical information to write an interesting family history.
The program is free to the public. For more information, call 750-5945 or visit ctgs.org.
Dia de los Ninos
The Waco Hispanic Museum will have a Dia de los Ninos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2815 Speight Ave.
The emphasis of the celebration is the importance of literacy for children. The museum is seeking churches, groups, clubs, organizations, businesses, and agencies, especially those that provide health and welfare services for children, to participate.
For more information, call 548-9730.