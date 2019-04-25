The Waco Hispanic Museum will have a Dia de los Ninos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2815 Speight Ave.
The emphasis of the celebration is the importance of literacy for children. The museum is seeking churches, groups, clubs, organizations, businesses, and agencies, especially those that provide health and welfare services for children, to participate.
For more information, call 548-9730.
It’s Time Africa
It’s Time Africa will have a launch party from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
The event, held in partnership with Baylor University’s African Student Association, aims to highlight the richness and diversity of cultures across the African continent. It will include performances from the association’s dance troupe, members showcasing their own African country’s culture, a variety of food prepared and served, and African arts and crafts for purchase and silent auction.
All proceeds will go to the organization’s first school renovation project in Accra Village, Ghana.
For more information, call 727-776-3520.
Lorena wine event
The Greater Lorena Chamber of Commerce will have its seventh annual Saturday in the Park wine and cheese event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at McBrayer Park in Lorena.
The event will feature a tasting of wine from local wineries, foods made in Central Texas, live music by The Playing Ages and The Brazos Brothers, as well as a bounce house and train rides. Admission is free, and wine-tasting tickets will be for sale at the entrance.
For more information, contact Brad Wetzel at 709-9703 or bradwetzel@gmail.com.
Mooreville fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Cost is $12.
For more information, call 709-7921.
Health fair
The city of Waco and Baylor University Multicultural Association of Prehealth Students will have the second Community Health Fair starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
The free event will feature information about community health and resources. There will also be food, raffles and activities for kids.
For more information, call 512-947-0403.