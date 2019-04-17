The city of Waco and Baylor University will host a community parade at 6 p.m. Thursday in honor of the Lady Bears’ recent victory in the NCAA basketball championship.
The parade, which will feature team members and coaches, will travel down Austin Avenue from 11th Street to Third Street.
Following the parade, a championship ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 300 Austin Ave. The ceremony will include a proclamation from the city of Waco, along with speeches from the Lady Bears, Baylor University and local officials.
For more information, contact the City of Waco at 750-5781.
City offices closed
City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday for the Easter weekend.
The solid waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will also be closed on Friday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches on Friday.
Waco Transit will run its regular bus routes on Friday and Saturday. Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain open for the weekend.
Talking I-35, transit
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meets at 2 p.m. Thursday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
A formal public hearing, continued from the Feb. 21 meeting, will be conducted regarding support for commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate Highway 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street.
In addition, the MPO Policy Board Subcommittee on Connected and Automated Vehicles will meet at 1 p.m. immediately prior to the Policy Board meeting at the same location.
Easter egg hunt
Trinity Lutheran Church is sponsoring a community Easter egg hunt April 20, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event takes place at the church at Badger Ranch, 2 Ritchie Road in Woodway.
There will be a free hot dog lunch.
Call 773-4225 for more information.
Free reusable bags
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold its sixth annual Earth Day reusable shopping bag distribution event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
The bags are free.