Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 78 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL FALLS HILL LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN DALLAS ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON NAVARRO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, BONHAM, CALVERT, CAMERON, CORSICANA, DALLAS, DENISON, ENNIS, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, FRISCO, GROESBECK, HEARNE, HILLSBORO, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MCKINNEY, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, PLANO, ROCKDALE, SHERMAN, TEMPLE, WACO, AND WAXAHACHIE.