The 59th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is $1 for children 10 and under, and $5 for all others.
Rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry from around the world will be on display and for sale.
The event includes free demonstrations and classes, children’s activities, door prizes and silent auctions.
Baylor Theatre
Baylor University Theatre Presents “The Liar” at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center’s Jones Theatre, 60 Baylor Avenue.
Tickets are $20. Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 710-1865.
Reunion deadline
Richfield High School’s Class of 1969 celebrates its 50th Reunion June 7-9.
For more information, visit www.RichfieldHighSchool1969.com or email Debbie Jones Fendrick at templedkf@aol.com. Deadline for reservations is Tuesday.
Kiwanis Seniors
Mark Henry, retired Army chaplain, will discuss the National Day of Prayer, held this year on Thursday, at this week’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
University reunion
The University High School class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion on May 24-26.
A meet and greet and cookout will be held Friday afternoon and evening at the Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. On Saturday, a golf scramble will be played at Twin Rivers. A tour of the new University High School will be conducted in the afternoon. Dinner and music by The Morticians will be held at the Baylor Club.
A brunch at La Madeleine on Sunday morning will end the reunion weekend.
Any questions can be sent to baylorfendrick@aol.com.
Rabies clinic
The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic are sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Speegleville First Department, located at the corner of Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.
Rabies vaccinations will be discounted to $14.
Cat and dog vaccination packages will be available. All dogs must be on a leash or in a cage. All cats must be in a carrier or cage.
Call 776-5073 for more information.