The McLennan Hill Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas is offering free Czech conversation classes to anyone interested in keeping their Czech language skills active or learning Czech.
The group will meet weekly at a location and time to be determined. The class will mostly focus on verbal skills with some grammar. Deadline to sign up is Wednesday.
For more information, email janamriley@gmail.com.
Dia de los Ninos
The Waco Hispanic Museum will have a Dia de los Ninos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2815 Speight Ave.
The emphasis of the celebration is the importance of literacy for children.
For more information, call 548-9730.
Mooreville fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Cost is $12.
For more information, call 709-7921.
Health fair
The city of Waco and Baylor University Multicultural Association of Prehealth Students will have their second Community Health Fair starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
The free event will feature information about community health and resources. There will also be food, raffles and activities for kids.
For more information, call 512-947-0403.
‘Mamma Mia!’ benefit
All proceeds from a “Mamma Mia!” dress rehearsal event starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive, will benefit Friends for Life. The event will include food and drinks before the performance starts at 7:30. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $40 for premium seating and $1,000 for whole sections.
To buy tickets, call 772-7600.
Diabetes program
A 12-month YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program will start June 17 and meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
The program uses a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved curriculum to help reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The program is designed for those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes by a doctor, those with a qualifying score on the American Diabetes Association or CDC risk assessment, or those with a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes.
Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.