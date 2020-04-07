Central Texas Food Bank has announced an Emergency Relief Food Distribution from 9-11 a.m. next Tuesday, April 14, at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The distribution will be a drive-thru with pre-packaged boxes loaded directly into vehicles. Please make available appropriate space in your trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Recipients will receive an emergency food box containing approximately 28 pounds of food items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen protein and more (actual contents may vary). Each household will be limited to one box.
Bell County will conduct a distribution on from 9-11 a.m. April 23 at the American Legion in Temple, 1300 S. 25th St.
Call the Distribution Programs Hotline at 512-684-2559 for schedule updates.
Greeting cards
The Rainey & Rainey Law Firm is coordinating with local Walgreens and CVS Store managers to collect greeting cards and children’s artwork for the 1,400 seniors isolated in nursing homes throughout McLennan County.
Items can be dropped off at Walgreens in Woodway, 9101 Woodway Drive; CVS in North Waco, 601 Valley Mills Drive; or Rainey & Rainey, 3809 W. Waco Drive.
Children’s artwork can also be scanned and sent to seniorgreetings@gmail.com.
For information call 752-8644, ext. 109.
Caladiums for sale
Caladiums have arrived. To place an order for white, pink or red caladiums, contact Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb 772-6928.
The sale is sponsored by the Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Distress hotline
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress helpline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for those who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The phone number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic is available. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
