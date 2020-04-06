The Rainey & Rainey Law Firm is coordinating with local Walgreens and CVS Store managers to collect greeting cards and children’s artwork for the 1,400 seniors completely isolated in nursing homes throughout McLennan County.
Items can be dropped off at Walgreens Woodway, 9101 Woodway Drive; CVS North Waco, 601 Valley Mills Drive; or Rainey & Rainey, 3809 W Waco Drive. Children’s artwork can also be scanned and sent to seniorgreetings@gmail.com.
For information call 752-8644, ext. 109.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals continue to be served daily at its Community Kitchen; however, they’re now packaged as take-out meals in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing for the health and safety of those served.
Donations of one or several cases of water or other drinks can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive, the Salvation Army's drive-up donation center, Monday through Friday.
Donations are also accepted at the Community Kitchen/Shelter, 300 Webster Ave.
Call 756-7271 for more information.
Water bills
The City of Waco Water Offices at 425 Franklin Ave. are closed due to the COVID-19 declaration issued on Monday. Customers can still make payments via the drive-thru, drop box, online, the Call Center at 299-2489, and at H-E-B stores.
For new service, disconnections, problems and other information call 299-2489, including after hours.
Caritas schedule
Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 South 15th St., is temporarily moving to a Monday-Thursday operating schedule. The organization will continue to distribute food using a drive-thru system from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., but will not be open on Friday starting this week.
Because the food distribution is outdoors, it may be suspended during periods of rain. Call Caritas at 753-4593 before coming if the weather conditions are questionable.
Those wanting to go through the drive-through should approach Caritas using Mary Ave. between S. 16th and S. 15th Streets.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed.
