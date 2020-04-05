The McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is handling requests for donations in the community relating to COVID-19. People who have previously purchased supplies of hand sanitizer, medical masks or sanitizing wipes and would like to help assure that health care providers and first responders have ample supplies can donate them through the EOC.
The center is also accepting sewn masks. No other items are needed at this time.
Anyone who has any of the above items to donate, please click on the “Donate Here” link at covidwaco.com and follow directions. Questions about donations can be sent to wacomcdonations@gmail.com.
Meal sites
Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service, with breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Alta Vista Elementary, 3637 Alta Vista Drive
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th A St.
- Dewey Park Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
- Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road
- Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kate Ross Housing Authority, 937 S. 11th St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Lake Shore Baptist Church. 5801 Bishop Drive
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St.
- South Terrace Community Center, 2615 S. 12th St.
- St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St.
- Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
The district’s child nutrition services departments are also operating vans to distribute prepackaged lunches Monday through Friday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Crestview Park, 4615 Sanger Ave.
Easter break
Although all city of Waco offices have been closed because of a shelter-in-place order, business and other operations that have been continuing behind the scenes will not be in operation on Friday for the spring-Easter weekend.
The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed Friday. Friday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument remain closed.
