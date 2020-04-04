Although all city of Waco offices have been closed because of a shelter-in-place order, business and other operations that have been continuing behind the scenes will not be in operation on Friday for the spring-Easter weekend.
The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed Friday. Friday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument remain closed.
Art show entries
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate invites artists to enter the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit at Waco Winery, Sept. 30 through Oct 24. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and on artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete artist instructions and entry form, go to www.friendsofpeace.org.
Library books
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations are offering curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries remain closed.
Go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-library and reserve books. Choose where to pick the books up. Call the selected pickup location when prompted by text or email.
- Central: 254-750-5943
- East Waco: 254-750-8620
- South Waco: 254-750-8621
- West Waco: 254-750-3695
Drive to the pickup location and call the location at the numbers listed above. Have a library card ready, and stay in the car. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open.
Tax office
The McLennan County Tax Office, 215 N. Fifth St., remains closed to the public until further notice. The office is staffed, and services are still available by mail and online. Payments can be deposited in the drop box located to the right of the entrance of the McLennan County Records Building.
The main telephone number is 757-5130.
Property taxes will continue to incur penalty and interest if not paid timely. Please drop payments in the drop-off box, mail the payment to P.O. Box 406, Waco, 76703, or pay online with a convenience fee.
Gov. Greg Abbott has waived certain vehicle registration, titling and parking placard regulations in Texas under the Governor’s Disaster Declaration. Services are still available by mail and online.
