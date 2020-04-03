As the number of people and communities affected by COVID-19 grows, so do the scams associated with it. Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes, and because older adults are at greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, they may target older populations.
It is also important to remember that although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials may contact you if they believe you may have been exposed to the virus, they will not need to ask you for insurance or financial information.
The Senior Medicare Patrol recommends that Medicare beneficiaries not give out Medicare or Social Security numbers or personal information in response to unsolicited calls, texts, emails, home visits or booths at health fairs and other public venues.
Be suspicious of anyone going door-to-door to offer free coronavirus or COVID-19 testing, supplies, or treatments.
To locate the local Senior Medicare Patrol, call Jennifer Salazar at 888-341-6187.
Bottled water
The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals served daily at its Community Kitchen downtown are now packaged as take-out in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive or taken to the Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
For more information, call 756-7271.
MHMR distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIC mobile unit
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the health district at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From that mobile unit, WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now-closed health district offices. To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
