Hewitt Public Library will continue to offer services virtually and also add curbside pickup of library books starting Friday.
Hewitt Public Library cardholders may start reserving books and materials through online accounts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and telephone requests to 666-2442 will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue during working hours.
Curbside hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until further notice.
Library staff members will call patrons when the order is filled. Patrons will have until the next day at closing to pick up.
Hazardous waste
The Household Hazardous Waste Day event scheduled for Saturday in Waco has been canceled.
It will be rescheduled at a later date. Waste options
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th Street is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off of Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use this facility.
Delays much longer than normal should be expected because of increased crowds and safety precautions implemented. Customers will be required to maintain social distancing in handling and dropping off recyclables or other materials.
For more information, call the City of Waco Solid Waste Department at 299-2612.
Parade Saturday
Area motorcycle riders are encouraged to take part in the Won’t Back Down Community Parade beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall.
The parade will circle both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals to show support for health care workers during these trying times.
For more information, search for the Won’t Bank Down Community Link on Facebook or call 749-3785.
Gem show canceled
The annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, has been canceled.
Next year’s show will be held May 1-2, 2021.
For more information, visit wacogemandmineral.org.
MCC scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships beginning Friday through midnight May 15.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818.
