A Central Texas Small Grain Virtual Field Day will run from 8:15 a.m. to noon Friday via Zoom videoconference.
The event is normally at a designated site but is being done as a virtual meeting this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
For requirements to obtain continuing education credit, call the McLennan County Extension office at 757-5180.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://agrilife.zoom.us/j/622333722. The meeting ID is 622 333 722.
Bottled water
The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals served daily at its Community Kitchen downtown are now packaged as take-out in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive or taken to the Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
For more information, call 756-7271.
MHMR distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No Art on Elm
The Art on Elm Festival scheduled for April 17-18 is officially canceled for 2020.
No make-up date was given by the festival’s sponsor, Cultural Arts of Waco.
WIC mobile unit
The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the health district at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From that mobile unit, WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now-closed health district offices. To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
Gardening hotline
Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Call 757-5180 to consult with local Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
