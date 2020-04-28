The Texas Department of Transportation will close Speegleville Road at the intersection of Highway 84 beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. The closure will remain in effect for eight days while crews perform the remaining pavement work to finish tying in the Speegleville/Highway 84 intersection.
Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on Highway 84 and will directed to a U-turn at Harris Creek to continue on Highway 84 heading eastbound. Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will be directed east on Highway 84 and use the turn-around at the South Bosque River Overpass.
Crews will open both of the new Highway 84 U-turn lanes at the Speegleville Road intersection so they are available during the closure.
Parade Saturday
Area motorcycle riders are encouraged to take part in the Won’t Back Down Community Parade beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall.
The parade will circle both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals to show support for health care workers during these trying times.
For more information, search for the Won’t Bank Down Community Link on Facebook or call 749-3785.
MCC scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships beginning Friday through midnight May 15.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Hazardous waste
The Household Hazardous Waste Day event scheduled for Saturday in Waco has been canceled.
It will be rescheduled at a later date.
COVID-19 testing
Premier ER and Urgent Care, 9110 Jordan Lane, announced the availability of Covid-19 testing capabilities outside its Woodway location.
Log on to www.premier.care and select a virtual visit. Patients will meet with one of their physicians and go through a virtual screening. After the visit a member of the Premier team will schedule a Covid-19 test. The service is drive through. The test itself takes about five minutes and the results currently are coming back within 24 hours.
The company did not disclose cost information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.