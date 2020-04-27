Area motorcycle riders are encouraged to take part in the Won’t Back Down Community Parade beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall.
The parade will circle both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals to show support for health care workers during these trying times.
For more information, search for the Won’t Bank Down Community Link on Facebook or call 749-3785.
Gem show canceled
The annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show, scheduled for May 2-3 at the Waco Convention Center, has been canceled.
Next year’s show will be held May 1-2, 2021.
For more information, visit wacogemandmineral.org.
MCC scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships beginning Friday through midnight May 15.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Road closure
The Texas Department of Transportation will close Speegleville Road at the intersection of Highway 84 beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. The closure will remain in effect for eight days while crews perform the remaining pavement work to finish tying in the Speegleville/Highway 84 intersection.
Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on Highway 84 and will directed to a U-turn at Harris Creek to continue on Highway 84 heading eastbound. Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will be directed east on Highway 84 and use the turn-around at the South Bosque River Overpass.
Crews will open both of the new US 84 U-turn lanes at the Speegleville Road intersection so they are available during the closure.
Car show May 23
Passionate Rides Car Club hosts its annual “Heart of Texas Super Show” May 23 at the City of Waco Hart-Patterson Track Complex, 501 South 32nd St.
This event attracts the Best of the Best of all our surrounding car enthusiasts showing what they have proudly built. The event also features food, live music, merchandise vendors and kid activities.
Nacho postponed
The Nacho Daddy Car Show & Concert scheduled for April 25 has been postponed to June 27.
The event, hosted by the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, takes place at Warren Park from 2-6 p.m.
