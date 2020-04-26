Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress helpline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Prayer line
Trained chaplains from across the state are operating a toll-free hotline, 800-921-3287, for people to call for the purpose of receiving prayer and encouragement. The hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Voicemail is available after hours.
The hotline is operated by the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Central Texas is urgently requesting foster homes that can keep pets for up to six weeks.
The goal is to increase its foster base by 60 families in case the Waco Animal Shelter is forced to close to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact foster coordinator Jenny at JennyL@hsctx.org or 754-1454. The Humane Society will match fosters with the pet that best suits their home and lifestyle.
COVID-19 testing
Premier ER and Urgent Care has announced the availability of COVID-19 testing capabilities outside its Woodway location, 9110 Jordan Lane.
Patients can go to www.premier.care and select a virtual visit to go through a virtual screening with a physician. After the screening, a staff member may schedule a drive-thru COVID-19 test. The test itself takes about 5 minutes, and results currently are coming back within 24 hours.
