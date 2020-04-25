Here is the updated list of locations where Waco Independent School District is offering its free curbside meal service, with breakfast served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Bell’s Hill Elementary, 2100 Ross Ave.
- Brook Avenue Elementary, 720 Brook Ave.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2115 Meridian Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Middle, 700 S. 15th St.
- Crestview Elementary, 1120 New Road
- Dean Highland Elementary, 3300 Maple Ave.
- G.W. Carver Middle, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Mountainview Elementary, 5901 Bishop Drive
- North Waco Annex/Campus, 2015 Alexander Ave.
- South Waco Elementary, 2104 Gurley Lane
- Tennyson Middle, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High, 3201 S. New Road
- West Avenue Elementary, 1101 N. 15th St.
COVID testing
Premier ER and Urgent Care has announced the availability of COVID-19 testing capabilities outside its Woodway location, 9110 Jordan Lane.
Patients can go to www.premier.care and select a virtual visit to go through a virtual screening with a physician. After the screening, a staff member may schedule a drive-thru COVID-19 test. The test itself takes about 5 minutes, and results currently are coming back within 24 hours.
‘Hamilton’ delayed
In light of COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with city and health professionals’ recommendations, Performing Arts Fort Worth’s upcoming engagement of “Hamilton” has been rescheduled at Bass Performance Hall for January 18 through Feb. 6, 2022.
No action is necessary for current ticket holders who bought their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Tickets for the June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. Emails will be sent to ticket holders with additional information concerning their new performance dates.
Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.