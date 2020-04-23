The Texas Department of Transportation will close Speegleville Road at the intersection of Highway 84 starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will remain in effect for eight days while crews perform the remaining pavement work to finish tying in the intersection of Speegleville Road and Highway 84.
Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on Highway 84 and will u-turn at Harris Creek to continue on Highway 84 heading eastbound. Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will be directed east on Highway 84 and use the turn-around at the South Bosque River overpass.
Crews will open both of the new Highway u-turn lanes at the Speegleville Road intersection so they are available during the closure.
Drive-by fundraiser
Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive, will host a “Drive By & Say Hi” fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The free event is to help raise money for small businesses in the Waco area affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The drive-by fundraiser will feature food to go and will continue every Thursday through Saturday until the business reopens.
For more information, call 662-6172.
Diabetes class
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 diabetes. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education program have teamed up to hold a five-week program with instructor-led classes online that will explore a new topic each week.
All materials will be emailed to participants. The cost for the class is $12, and it will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from May 12 through June 11.
For registration information, call MCC at 299-8888. For any additional information, email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Breakfast postponed
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast has been rescheduled for 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The cost is $6. All money raised goes to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which provides extras for Stilwell residents and supports in-house projects.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
