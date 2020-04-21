The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking financial donations to help meet the increased demand associated with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the loss in revenue from the closing of its thrift story during the emergency shelter-in-place period.
Donations are currently being accepted online at give.salvationarmytexas.org, by calling 756-7271 or by mailing a check to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.
Nutrition sites
Here is the complete list of locations where Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.:
- Alta Vista Elementary, 3637 Alta Vista Drive
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.
- Dewey Park Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
- Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road
- Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kate Ross Housing Authority, 937 S. 11th St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Lake Shore Baptist Church. 5801 Bishop Drive
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St.
- South Terrace Community Center, 2615 S. 12th St.
- St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St.
- Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive
The district’s child nutrition services departments are also operating vans to distribute pre-packed lunches at the following locations, Monday through Friday:
- Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle,
- 11 to 11:30 a.m., and Crestview Park, 4615 Sanger Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
Curbside library
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations are offering curbside pickup. Pickup hours are 10 am. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The libraries remain closed.
Go to waco-texas.com/cms-library to search for and reserve books. Call your selected pick-up location when prompted by text or email:
- Central: 254-750-5943
- East Waco: 254-750-8620
- South Waco: 254-750-8621
- West Waco: 254-750-3695
Drive to your pickup location and call the location at the number listed above. Have your library card ready, and stay in your car. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the COVID-19 shutdown.
