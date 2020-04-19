Waco Independent School District will conduct an online job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, allowing individuals interested in becoming teachers to meet and chat with principals and potentially receive a job offer.
Applicants can register before the event by going to wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.
All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at wacoisd.org/apply.
State parks
Mother Neff State Park, Lake Whitney State Park, Meridian State Park and Fort Parker State Park near Groesbeck were cleared to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott, effective Monday.
Visitors must wear masks, maintain social distancing requirements, and not be in groups larger than five people.
Visitors are encouraged to contact the parks directly for hours and dates of opening. Call Mother Neff at 853-2389, Lake Whitney at 694-3793, Meridian at 435-2536, or Fort Parker at 562-5751.
Recycling hours
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off of Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use this facility.
Delays much longer than normal should be expected because of increased crowds and safety precautions implemented. Customers will be required to maintain social distancing in handling and dropping off recyclables or other materials.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Caritas hours
Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., is temporarily moving to a Monday-Thursday operating schedule. The organization will continue to distribute food using a drive-thru system from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., but will not be open on Friday.
Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will also be served by Caritas staff, who will be stationed adjacent to the drive-thru area.
Those wanting to go through the drive-thru should approach Caritas using Mary Avenue, between 16th and 15th streets.
