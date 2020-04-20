Porcelain Art Guild of Waco is sponsoring an exhibition of its art form June 27 at Hobby Lobby, 1200 Richland Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exhibit will feature hand-painted china on display as well as demonstrations on how to paint, with artists on hand to answer questions.
Call 652-9708 for more information on the guild or the exhibit.
Child care
YMCA of Central Texas is offering limited full-day emergency childcare for health care providers through the assistance of local community partners Prosper Waco, and
Y Board Member Holly Burchett, director of community relations external affairs at Baylor University.
YMCA Emergency Childcare operates at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week. Parents in need of care should express interest at ymcaofcentraltexas.org.
Chamber golf
The Allen Samuels Chamber Classic golf tournament scheduled for May 1 has been rescheduled for Aug. 14.
Contact Amanda Haygood at 757-5611 with questions.
Holly Tucker concert
Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas presents, A Night with Holly Tucker, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr.
Tickets cost $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door, or $25 for a VIP meet and greet.
Also playing is the KCD Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
Call 754-3942 for more information.
Stilwell pancakes
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast is June 13 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake.
All money raised goes directly to the Stilwell Activity Fund which uses these funds to provide extras for those that live at Stilwell and to support many in-house projects.
The all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, which will be served from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.. The cost $6.
WIC mobile unit
The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s WIC program has a mobile unit that is in the parking lot of the Health District at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From that mobile unit WIC clients can pickup the necessary items normally obtained inside the now closed Health District Offices. To make an appointment to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
