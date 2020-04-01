A Styrofoam collection day scheduled for April 26 by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate has been canceled and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
The group encourages people to continue saving their Styrofoam and other plastic foam. Clean foam food service items and larger foam blocks and molded pieces may be recycled. Small pieces should be placed in bags. No packing peanuts or lids can be processed.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Bottled water
The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals served daily at its Community Kitchen downtown are now packaged as take-out in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive or taken to the Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
For more information, call 756-7271.
I-35 construction
Construction crews with Webber LLC plan to pave the southbound I-35 frontage road from Ninth Street to 17th Street through Friday, diverting traffic to Ninth Street, Cleveland Avenue and Dutton Avenue to connect with 17th and 18th streets.
This closure will happen nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
MHMR distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recycling center
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off U.S. Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use the station.
Delays much longer than normal should be expected because of increased crowds and newly implemented safety precautions.
For more information, call the City of Waco Solid Waste Department at 299-2612.
