Mother Neff State Park, Lake Whitney State Park, Meridian State Park and Fort Parker State Park near Groesbeck were cleared to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott in an announcement Friday.
Visitors must wear masks, maintain social distancing requirements, and not be in groups larger than five people.
Visitors are encouraged to contact the parks directly for hours and dates of opening. Call Mother Neff at 853-2389, Lake Whitney at 694-3793, Meridian at 435-2536, or Fort Parker at 562-5751.
The Waco Mammoth National Monument remains closed until further notice.
Free chiropractic care
CenTex Spine and Rehab is offering free chiropractic care to any first responder in McLennan County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who qualify can call 235-0708 to set up an appointment.
Child care offered
The YMCA of Central Texas is offering limited full-day emergency child care for health care providers.
YMCA Emergency Childcare operates from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Parents in need of care should express interest at ymcaofcentraltexas.org.
Wild Game Dinner
The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco has been rescheduled to 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by the local Meals on Wheels organization.
Stilwell pancakes
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 13 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The cost is $6. All money raised goes to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which provides extras for Stilwell residents and supports in-house projects.
The all you can eat breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
Call for entries
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate invites artists to enter its fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit at Waco Winery, Sept. 30 through Oct 24. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and on artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete artist instructions and entry form, go to www.friendsofpeace.org.
