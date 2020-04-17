The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Friday approved by unanimous vote amendments to its March 26 emergency orders dealing with effects of with COVID-19 pandemic on low-income Texans.
The commissioners approved changes to their orders including:
- A May 15 end date on suspensions for disconnections for customers of vertically-integrated utilities outside of areas of the state open to competition (namely Entergy, El Paso Electric, SPS and SWEPCO) and water and sewer utilities regulated by the commission.
- A May 15 end date on waivers of late fees for residential customers of retail electric providers in areas of the state open to competition.
- A July 17 end date for enrollment in the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program.
To learn more, visit http://www.puc.texas.gov.
Virtual food drive
KWTX-TV news anchor Gordon Collier and his country band will lead an on-air and online benefit concert at 10:35 p.m. Saturday to raise money to support 19 Central Texas food banks and pantries.
The production will feature individual streamed performances from country musicians Wade Bowen, Billy Joe Shaver, Donna Beckham, Nicholi Martinez, Ross Williams, Jonna Mae and Presley Lyn Haile.
It kicks off a four-week virtual Food For Families emphasis for the station, whose annual Food For Families canned food drive in November helps restock area food banks. Money raised will buy food for participating pantries. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so on the station’s website and phone app.
Closure extended
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan has extended its closure through May 3.
The Museum will continue to closely monitor official COVID-19 announcements and reassess public access moving forward.
Free chiropractic care
CenTex Spine and Rehab is offering free chiropractic care to any first responder in McLennan County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who qualify can call 235-0708 to set up an appointment.
Child care offered
The YMCA of Central Texas is offering limited full-day emergency child care for health care providers.
YMCA Emergency Childcare operates from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Parents in need of care should express interest at ymcaofcentraltexas.org.
