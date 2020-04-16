The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is moving to an online and phone-based foster and adoption matchmaking service with curbside meet and greets in the Waco Animal Shelter parking lot by appointment only to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal should go to hsctx.org and submit an application. If no internet is available, visit the shelter during operating hours to get a paper application.
Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old, have valid identification, and renters must provide written proof of their landlord’s animal policies.
The Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, email Dr. Paula Rivadeneira at paular@hsctx.org, or call 447-0368.
Job fair
Waco Independent School District will conduct an online job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, allowing individuals interested in becoming teachers to meet and chat with principals and potentially receive a job offer.
Applicants can register before the event by going to wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.
All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at wacoisd.org/apply.
Distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990.
Bottled water
The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals continue to be served daily at its Community Kitchen, however, they are now packaged as take-out meals in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Donations of one or several cases of water or other drinks can be dropped off Monday through Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive, the Salvation Army’s drive-up donation center.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.