Waco Independent School District will conduct an online job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, allowing individuals interested in becoming teachers to meet and chat with principals and potentially receive a job offer.
Applicants can register before the event by going online to wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.
All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at wacoisd.org/apply.
Chamber golf tourney
The Allen Samuels Chamber Classic golf tournament scheduled for May 1 has been rescheduled for Aug. 14 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
It is played in a four-person Florida scramble format. Rounds will start at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the pavilion.
For more information, call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Wild Game Dinner
The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco has been rescheduled to 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by the local Meals on Wheels organization.
Distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic. Help line specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
Stimulus checks
The government is now distributing stimulus checks to help provide relief for households nationwide due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Stimulus checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts if direct deposit was used for last year’s income tax returns. Otherwise, a paper check will arrive by mail. Social security beneficiaries will automatically receive a stimulus check via direct deposit.
Anyone suspicious of stimulus check scams should call 888-341-6187.
