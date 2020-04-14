Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for those who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic is available. Help line specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
The service is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
WIC mobile unit
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit that is in the parking lot of the health district offices at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From the unit, WIC clients can pickup necessary items normally obtained inside the now-closed offices.
To make an appointment to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
Child care
YMCA of Central Texas is offering limited full-day emergency child care for health care providers through the assistance of local community partners, Prosper Waco and Y Board Member Holly Burchett, director of community relations for external affairs at Baylor University.
The YMCA’s emergency child care operates from 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Parents in need of care should express interest at ymcaofcentraltexas.org.
Waco MPO
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will conduct both MPO Technical Committee and MPO Policy Board meetings Thursday. Both meetings will be virtual.
The Technical Committee will meet at 10 a.m. and the Policy Board meets at 2 p.m. The meetings will be recorded, with audio files uploaded to the Waco MPO website at waco-texas.com by 5 p.m. Friday.
Members of the public may submit comments on any agenda item for either meeting. Those comments must be received no later than 9 a.m. Thursday for the Technical Committee and 10 a.m. Thursday for the Policy Board. Comments should be submitted via email to mpo@wacotx.gov.
The public can dial 774-220-4000 and use conference call ID number 472-3775 to listen to the meeting.
