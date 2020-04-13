YMCA of Central Texas is offering limited full-day emergency child care for health care providers through the assistance of local community partners, Prosper Waco and Y Board Member Holly Burchett, director of community relations external affairs at Baylor University.
The YMCA’s emergency child care operates from 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Parents in need of care should express interest at ymcaofcentraltexas.org.
Local transportation meetings
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will conduct both MPO Technical Committee and MPO Policy Board meetings Thursday. Both meetings will be virtual.
The Technical Committee will meet at 10 a.m. and the Policy Board meets at 2 p.m. The meetings will be recorded, with audio files uploaded to the Waco MPO website at waco-texas.com by 5 p.m. Friday.
Members of the public may submit comments on any agenda item for either meeting. Those comments must be received no later than 9 a.m. Thursday for the Technical Committee and 10 a.m. Thursday for the Policy Board. Comments should be submitted via email to mpo@wacotx.gov.
The public can dial 774-220-4000 and use conference call ID number 472-3775 to listen to the meeting.
Senior greetings
The Rainey & Rainey Law Firm is coordinating with local Walgreens and CVS store managers to collect greeting cards and children’s artwork for the 1,400 seniors who are isolated in nursing homes throughout McLennan County.
Contacts at nearly four dozen nursing facilities around the area say that residents would be glad to receive something cheerful and fun every day as many are confined to their rooms with little interaction due to social distancing requirements.
Items can be dropped off at Walgreens in Woodway, 9101 Woodway Drive; CVS in central Waco, 601 Valley Mills Drive; or Rainey & Rainey, 3809 W. Waco Drive Children’s artwork can also be scanned and sent to seniorgreetings@gmail.com.
For information call 752-8644, ext. 109.
Caladium sale
Caladiums have arrived. To place an order for white, pink or red caladiums, contact Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb 772-6928.
The sale is sponsored by the Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs.
