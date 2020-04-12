All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations are offering curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The libraries remain closed to walk-in traffic.
To reserve books, go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-library. Choose where to pick the books up and call the selected pick-up location when prompted by text or email.
- Central: 750-5943
- East Waco: 750-8620
- South Waco: 750-8621
- West Waco: 750-3695
Customers should have their library card ready and remain in their vehicle. Return book drop boxes remain open.
Food distribution
Central Texas Food Bank has announced an Emergency Relief Food Distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The distribution will be a drive-thru with pre-packaged boxes loaded directly into vehicles. Participants should make available appropriate space in their trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Recipients will receive an emergency food box containing about 28 pounds of food items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen protein and more. Actual contents may vary. Each household will be limited to one box.
For schedule updates, call 512-684-2559.
Distress hotline
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The phone number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Landmark books
Waco Landmarks, a 144-page hardback book featuring color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County, is specially priced in time for graduation and Mother’s Day.
The book is $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or by calling 757-5757.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.