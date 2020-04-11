Central Texas Food Bank has announced an Emergency Relief Food Distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The distribution will be a drive-thru with pre-packaged boxes loaded directly into vehicles. Participants should make available appropriate space in their trunk before arriving at the distribution.
Recipients will receive an emergency food box containing about 28 pounds of food items such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen protein and more. Actual contents may vary. Each household will be limited to one box.
For schedule updates, call 512-684-2559.
Distress hotline
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The phone number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Caladiums arrive
Caladiums have arrived. To place an order for white, pink or red caladiums, call Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb 772-6928.
The sale is sponsored by the Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Virus webinar
Debra Harris, associate professor of interior design in Baylor University’s College of Health and Human Sciences, will be among experts presenting at a webinar on COVID-19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will share early lessons learned from the pandemic from the perspective of design, engineering and materials specialists supporting safety and resilience in health care facilities.
The nonprofit Green Building Initiative is hosting the forum. To register, visit https://lnkd.in/eAssEKC.
Topics will include understanding how ventilation and filtration must be altered and monitored for safe, clean and healthy indoor environment; learning the latest protocols for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces where COVID-19 may live; and reviewing examples of spaces that have been converted to COVID-19 treatment centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.