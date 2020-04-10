Walk-On’s, 5601 Crosslake Parkway, will open its food truck to serve one free meal to furloughed hospitality workers from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Walk-On’s anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day as part of the chain’s Furlough Kitchen program. It is planning to expand its days and hours of operation. To stay up-to-date on operating hours, visit www.furloughkitchen.org.
Distress hotline
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The phone number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prayer hotline
Trained chaplains from across the state are operating a toll-free hotline, 800-921-3287, for people to call for the purpose of receiving prayer and encouragement. The hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Voicemail is available after hours.
The hotline is operated by the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.
K9 clean team
The Humane Society of Central Texas is seeking volunteers to join its K9 Clean Team to bathe dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter.
Volunteers will be trained in how to give regular and medicated baths to dogs, making the dogs feel pampered and loved. Some of the shelter dogs have skin conditions that require weekly and sometimes even more frequent baths.
When volunteers give dogs baths, it also frees up city staff to do more of the many things that are already on their plates to care for the dogs.
To volunteer, go to the Waco Animal Shelter between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Contact Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, at 447-0368. or email paular@hsctx.org.
No mini golf tournament
The Waco Founder Lions Club miniature golf tournament scheduled for April 25 has been canceled, according to the club.
A make-up date will be scheduled at later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.