The Federal Trade Commission is warning against stimulus checks scams. The government is preparing to distribute stimulus checks to help provide relief to households because of the COVID-19 crises.
It will take at least three weeks for direct deposits to land and up to 10 weeks for paper checks to arrive by mail. Any checks received now are fraudulent. Telltale signs are checks written in odd amounts or including cents, or a check that requires verification of receipt online or by calling a number.
Also beware of social media, phone calls, or text messages claiming to get in touch. The U.S. government will never reach out via any social media platform or by text.
Scammers pose as a government agency and will send a link to a website or something similar asking to verify personal information. The government does not do this.
Also, scammers pose as the IRS or other government agency and claim a processing fee could result in faster delivery of stimulus checks. There is no such thing, and there is no way to speed up the IRS payment process.
For more information, call 888-341-6187.
COVID briefing
Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, will answer questions about the COVID-19 outbreak in a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. Friday on the clinic’s Facebook page. The URL is facebook.com/wacofhc.
Questions can be submitted in the comments or via Facebook Messenger. The live video will be recorded and available on Facebook afterward.
Distress hotline
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The phone number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prayer hotline
Trained chaplains from across the state are operating a toll-free hotline, 800-921-3287, for people to call for the purpose of receiving prayer and encouragement. The hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Voicemail is available after hours.
The hotline is operated by the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention.
