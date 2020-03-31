The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water or drinks. Meals continue to be served daily at its Community Kitche;, however, they are now packaged as take-out meals in accordance with guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday at 4721 W. Waco Drive, the Salvation Army’s drive-up donation center, or taken to the Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.
For more information, call 756-7271.
I-35 construction
Construction crews with Webber LLC plan to pave the southbound I-35 frontage road from Ninth Street to 17th Street through Friday, diverting traffic to Ninth Street, Cleveland Avenue and Dutton Avenue to connect with 17th and 18th streets.
This closure will happen nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During this time, crews plan to close the southbound exit for 17th Street while paving work proceeds between 16th and 17th streets. Drivers will be directed to exit at Valley Mills Drive/La Salle Avenue, and turn around for access to 17th and 18th streets.
MHMR distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling is available to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic .
Recycling center
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off U.S. Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use the Citizens Collection Station.
Delays much longer than normal should be expected because of increased crowds and newly implemented safety precautions.
For more information, call the City of Waco Solid Waste Department at 299-2612.
Mayborn closure
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive has indefinitely extended its closure and canceled all public and private events.
Officials said they will continue to follow the guidance of local, state, and national officials to plan for the future.
