A Bellmead man who was driving drunk and using methamphetamine when he ran a stop sign near Axtell and killed a San Antonio couple in March was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.
Shelby Lee Schroeder, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each count, the maximum punishment for the charges.
Schroeder drove through a stop sign at Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and State Highway 31 and crashed into a Hyundai sedan, killing San Antonio residents Belinda Sanabria, 55, and Matias Sanabria, 50.
Christopher Schauer, a passenger in Schroeder’s vehicle, was injured in the accident and is named as the victim in the aggravated assault charge.
After 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson sentenced Schroeder, seven of the victims’ family members gave emotional victim-impact statements that brought tears to Schroeder’s eyes.
“Shelby made a mistake by choosing to drive on the evening of the accident,” said Schroeder’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley. “Shelby cannot change what happened, but he has taken responsibility for his role in the accident today and he also wrote and delivered a note to the family of the victims expressing incredible remorse for the outcome of the accident.
“Shelby has today accepted the full punishment the Legislature allows in a case of this nature. It is heartbreaking to hear how this has affected the family of the victims. However, it would also be heartbreaking to forget about a 23-year-old kid who made a mistake and has done everything in his power to accept his role in this accident. This has had a substantial impact on Shelby’s entire family and the plea today allows all parties to put this in the past and move forward,” Sibley said.
Belinda Sanabria’s mother, a double amputee confined to a wheelchair, started her statement by saying, “Shelby? Is that your name? Shelby, do you know what you have done?”
Schroeder, his eyes reddening, looked at her and said,”Yes, ma’am.”
“You took away my daughter and my son-in-law. You did a terrible thing. May God forgive you because I can’t. I can’t do it,” she said.
Other family members talked lovingly about the couple, who had been married 26 years and each had held their respective job for more than 32 years. Belinda Sanabria worked as human resources director at a San Antonio hotel, while Matias Sanabria was a longtime auto mechanic with a long line of loyal customers.
Belinda Sanabria’s sister said Schroeder’s actions “created a hole the size of Texas in my heart,” while the couple’s daughter told Schroeder that she would never forgive him because she will never see her parents again.
Prosecutor Robert Moody said he thinks justice was served in the case because Schroeder agreed to plead guilty and accept the maximum penalties available under the law.
“This is just a sad thing for everybody all around, and I wish there was some way we could bring that couple back,” Moody said. “But there is nothing we can ever do to make the family feel at peace. This is just a tragedy all around, but I think the outcome was just for all sides.”
Schroeder must serve at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Tests revealed Schroeder’s blood-alcohol content was 0.17, more than double the legal limit of 0.08. He also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to reports.
The Sanabrias were traveling east on Highway 31 about 3 a.m., on their way to see their daughter in Georgia. Schroeder, who was driving south on FM 2311 in a GMC SUV, ran the stop sign and struck the Hyundai, causing it to roll several times.
Both Sanabrias died at the scene. After the crash, officials reported Schroeder threw beers away from the crash scene and hid more beer in a nearby drainage ditch.
Schauer, the 18-year-old passenger in Schroeder’s SUV, told investigators Schroeder threw beer cans in an attempt to hide them from police, according to court records. Investigators said Schroeder bought the beer and gave it to the 18-year-old, records show.
“During an interview with the defendant, the defendant admitted to disregarding the stop sign, admitted to consuming four beers before the crash and to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash,” police records state. “Two other witnesses were interviewed and described the defendant’s driving behavior before the crash as being reckless and dangerous.”
