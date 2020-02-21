Baylor University officials unveiled renderings of the much-anticipated 100,000-square-foot Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center following a board of regents meeting Friday.
The Hurds served as campaign co-chairs for Baylor’s $1.1 billion Give Light fundraising campaign and gave a lead gift to launch its public phase in 2018. Mark Hurd was CEO or Oracle Corp. and was serving as vice chair of the Baylor Board of Regents before his death in October 2019. Regents voted Friday to officially name the building after the Hurds.
The center will feature a 250-seat auditorium, admissions offices, alumni officers, indoor and outdoor event space, a ballroom, a Baylor-themed restaurant serving healthy fare, and a high-end Baylor apparel store.
Students, alumni and regents gathered under a large tent at the intersection of Dutton Avenue and University Parks Drive to hear Baylor President Linda Livingstone recognize the Hurds and present the renderings.
“We’ve been planning this for several years, but it’s really the lead gift from the Hurds that we got last year that really allowed us to begin that process of designing the building and breaking the ground,” Livingstone said.
Livingstone said the towering, $60 million structure will serve as a “front door” to the campus, visible from Interstate 35. The interior atrium of the brick and glass building will be more than 80 feet tall. She said some design elements, like the four “pillars” of light the structure sports, were chosen to reflect design on other parts of the campus.
“It is really trying to bring together so much of who we are and reflect it in the design of this building,” Livingstone said.
The center will feature displays and exhibits showcasing Baylor history, and is designed to draw in prospective students during visits.
Livingstone said the work on the building’s infrastructure will begin “soon,” and construction will begin in earnest this summer. Livingstone anticipates the building will be finished in spring 2022, depending on how construction progresses.
The school honored the Hurds with the Baylor University Founders Medal on Feb. 1.
Jerry Clements, president of Baylor’s board of regents, recognized Mark Hurd’s leadership on the board of regents, describing his love of Baylor athletics, the way he raised Baylor’s profile in California and his dedication to the university.
“As many of you know he was a vice chair of the board, he had a particular passion for athletics, particularly Baylor athletics and ... our tennis program,” Clements said. “But really it went beyond that. It was for all things Baylor and all things Baylor sports. He was smart, he was funny, and I have heard this word used about him a lot, he was certainly a visionary. I think you see an indication of that vision here today.”
She thanked Hurd’s family, who attended the event, and said the vacant space would turn into something “really magnificent,” over the coming months.
“This is a very special moment for us, and we’re proud to say it’s finally arrived,” Paula Hurd told the gathering. “When we were approached about making this gift to Baylor, we wanted to do something to enhance the university and the student experience.”
The Baylor Board of Regents also voted to approve the $21.2 million project budget for renovations to the Tidwell Bible Building. Livingstone said the Tidwell project is moving “very quickly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.