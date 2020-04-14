Baylor University announced sweeping budget cuts starting June 1 through a video posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
In a video posted to the Baylor University official Twitter account, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university will cut between $65 million to $80 million university-wide for the upcoming fiscal year.
Livingstone said the pandemic has caused a decline in overall revenue for the university, an increased need for financial aid for students and uncertainty about next semester’s enrollment numbers.
“In other words, most of our previously reliable sources of revenue, tuition, research grants and contracts, fundraising, and income from our investments and endowment, will almost certainly be significantly effected.”
The university will reduce academic, administration, operations, support services and athletic expenses.
“Last month, the president’s council and I asked the Baylor community to help us flatten the curve related to current expenditures and to slow Baylor’s rate of spending through the end of the current fiscal year,” Livingstone said. “We sincerely appreciate how you aggressively answered this call by helping the university reduce costs by $16 million. These efforts were extremely vital as we provided credits and refunds for our students interrupted semester, and dealt with many other unplanned costs related to COVID-19.”
Livingstone said she will send out an email with more specific information later in the day.
