She was known as Baby Lauren throughout Central Texas. The tiny child with striking blue eyes captured the hearts of those who cared for her and garnered media attention from the day she was born.
Lauren didn’t start out life like most babies. A woman waiting in the parking lot of the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center spotted Dr. Floyd Barry getting out of his car. The woman told Barry her friend had a baby and didn’t want her.
Barry, who declined comment for this story, bundled up the 6-pound girl — with umbilical chord still attached — and carried her into the hospital.
That was 17 years ago, and like Waco authorities back in March 2002, Lauren wants to find her birth parents.
Lauren, an outgoing high school junior who loves basketball and works hard for her grades, has known since she was 4 that she was adopted. But the older she gets, the more important it is to Lauren to know her birth parents, to find out if she has other brothers and sisters, to learn why her life turned out like it has and to just find out who she looks like.
Lauren and Kari, her adoptive mother, asked that they not be identified by last name because they fear internet trolls, stalkers or those who might contact them with bad intentions. Lauren and Kari are hoping anyone who reads this story with information about who Lauren’s mother or father is to contact them at babylaureninfo@gmail.com, a special account created to receive information about Lauren’s parents.
Lauren says she has prepared herself for the possibility that she may never find her mother or that her mother might not want to be contacted. She is not angry that her mother gave her away and is thankful that she had a loving family with four older, supportive and protective brothers to care for her and love her.
“I have wanted to reach out like this my whole life, but my mom didn’t want me to do anything because she didn’t think I was ready at such a young age,” Lauren said. “Everyone knows who their parents are, who they got their genes from, their traits. I don’t know these things. I don’t go to family reunions and see people I may look like. I can’t say I got this nose or these blue eyes from this person. I want to know who I am or who I could have been.”
Foster parents
Kari said she and her then husband were shocked when they got the call in late March 2002 that they had been chosen as foster parents for Baby Lauren. It had only been a few months since they were certified by Child Protective Services officials to become foster/adoptive parents.
“We had four sons and were hopeful we would add a daughter to complete our family,” Kari said. “We were able to go see her two days later, hold her and feed her. She had dark hair, olive-colored skin and the most amazing blue eyes. At 6 pounds, she was tiny and precious. Our family brought her home on Easter Sunday.”
Lauren’s parents committed no crime since she was dropped off in a safe place with people to care for her. In their search for the parents, police and CPS officials stressed that no one would be arrested, but they wanted to find out who the parents were for a variety of reasons.
No one came forward, the parents were not located and a judge terminated parental rights, freeing Lauren up for adoption.
The family was living in Robinson at the time and moved to Canyon, near Amarillo, in 2006. They moved to Layton, Utah, 30 minutes north of Salt Lake City, in 2015. Kari and her husband, Arlen, an aerospace engineer, divorced last year.
While Kari and her then husband were thrilled to be able to adopt a daughter, they didn’t expect to take in a child with no medical background, no history of who the birth parents are, no information at all. But Kari resolved from the beginning if Lauren wanted to know about her birth parents, she would tell her the truth. She just didn’t expect her to be so inquisitive at such a young age.
“When Lauren was 4, we were watching a Discovery channel show about babies and she asked me if she had been in my belly like those babies were,” Kari said. “I had promised myself that I would always answer her questions when the time came. So from that moment on, she knew that there was another woman who carried her. She is a very intuitive person. She asks deep questions.”
Lauren will enter her senior year in high school in the fall. She said she wants to go to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, to study cosmetology and become a barber.
Kari says anyone who contacts them with a serious claim that they are the birth mother or father will have to undergo a DNA test before she lets them meet Lauren.
In the meantime, Lauren is thinking about what she will say if she ever gets to meet her mother or father.
“I’m thinking if they don’t want me in their life, I completely understand,” Lauren said. “I really would understand. I put myself in her position. She might have been a teenager and scared and didn’t know what to do. So I always keep that in mind. But I at least want a picture to see what they look like.
“I would say, ‘I don’t hate you for what you did. I’m not mad. I’m not angry. I’m just confused.’”